Namibia: Education Statistics Outdated - UNESCO

UNESCO says statistics provided by the education ministry are outdated since they were compiled in 2013.

The Unesco Global Education Monitoring (GEM) report for 2017/18 and several other previous documents have pointed this out.

Unesco launched the 2017/18 report on accountability in Mozambique yesterday, and could launch the report in Namibia next month.

The accountability report showed that about 36 000 children aged between 9 and 12 were out of school in Namibia.

It also stated that free education was only guaranteed at primary level, while government declared free secondary education for all in 2014.

Education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa yesterday agreed that the statistics presented in the report were not accurate because they were from four years ago.

She, however, added that the ministry has an updated version of the statistics.

The Namibian understands that those latest statistics are crucial in helping government and development partners to draw up evidence-based policies, and also help to monitor developmental progress in the country.

Without good statistics, the development process will be blind, policymakers cannot learn from their mistakes, and the public cannot hold them accountable.

Unesco's country coordinator, Jean Pierre Ilboudo, said the organisation was using 2013 statistics because the ministry's education management information system (Emis) had not updated the data since 2013.

He said a lack of accurate statistics can easily deter investors and international aid agencies from helping the country.

"Our database is the same database used by the Emis. We cannot do anything else. If we take the liberty to take our own statistics in the country, there will be a mess.

"We are supporting the country, and we cannot replace the institutions already in place," Ilboudo said, adding that the organisation has been requesting the ministry to provide the latest data, to no avail.

"We are fighting with them, telling them to update the system ... as far as the UN is concerned, that is the only database we have. It is a challenge to all of us working with outdated information," he stressed.

"It will affect government decisions because it is wrong data. You are talking of [outdated] statistics, knowing that everything is moving forward in the education sector. There is no way you are going to use that to make an informed decision," Ilboudo said.

He added that government agencies and ministries have the responsibility to collect statistics to help government and development partners to make informed decisions and monitor developmental progress.

"They need to collect the statistics on time, process them and make them available, and they need to have quality data," he said.

Unesco had even trained ministry officials in statistics collection, he added.

Hanse-Himarwa told The Namibian that she will ask the Emis department to release the latest statistics to the newspaper.

"We at least have statistics from 2016, according to our Emis latest report. Those statistics (2013) are outdated and irrelevant," she said.

"When I took over the ministry in 2015, I found old statistics. But we are now working on the new ones, and according to the 2015/16 report, we at least have new statistics," she said.

The Namibia Statistics Agency did not respond to an email sent to them yesterday.