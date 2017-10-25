Namibia: Alweendo Calls for Swapo Reforms

SWAPO should review how it elects leaders in order to avoid promoting people who are not qualified to lead the country, economic planning minister Tom Alweendo said in an interview with The Namibian yesterday.

Alweendo also said that President Hage Geingob will need to be more ruthless, and hold people accountable for corruption or governance failures.

The minister consented to the interview to speak about the looming Swapo congress at which the party is set to elect its leaders for the next five years, including a new party president.

Alweendo is one of the senior national leaders who were blocked by the party's 24-member politburo from going to the once-in-five-years elective congress.

Alweendo said he did not have bad feelings towards the politburo over its decision to block him from going to congress, but he warned that the prevailing system of choosing leaders without considering their educational backgrounds or skills could sideline those inclined to join government, but who are not afforded the opportunity.

Swapo's rules state that members can only go to congress through nomination at Swapo district conferences.

Alweendo gave the example of himself being a Cabinet minister while not being in the party's top decision-making structures.

This, he said, means that economic interventions were initiated within the party without consulting the planning minister.

Former President Hifikepunye Pohamba poached Alweendo from the Bank of Namibia in 2010, and appointed him as director general of the National Planning Commission.

Alweendo tried to enter politics by competing for the treasury position, but he was defeated by a politician he did not expect to lose to. Alweendo's call for a path for professionals into the party comes almost four months after the Affirmative Repositioning movement suggested that a politician who wanted to serve in Cabinet should at least have a degree.

"Cabinet as a national executive should not serve as a platform for illiterate or semi-literate individuals," the AR said in May this year.

The group also said parliamentarians needed to hold at least a diploma. Alweendo said the current national challenges needed visionary leadership. "We need to re-invent how we choose leaders," he said.

Alweendo said he understands that he will be branded an elitist for calling for better- educated politicians because there are people with doctorates who are not effective.

He, however, said the country was likely to get better results if people are not elected based on who shouts the most.

"There should be criteria in how we choose our leaders,"he said.

Alweendo said Geingob deserved to lead the party and the country.

"He has what it takes to take us somewhere," he said. Geingob has been accused of being a populist President who does things for his own prestige and popularity, but fails to hold people to account. His critics point to Geingob's failure to act against politicians and national executive members implicated in the disappearance of N$200 million from the SME Bank, N$23 million paid for the Kora awards, the questionable N$47 million legal fees paid to UK-based lawyers for advice in government's genocide reparations negotiations with Germany, and the overspending on the N$5,6 billion oil storage facility at Walvis Bay.

Alweendo said Geingob was the most vocal of the three Presidents Namibia has had since 1990.

"He has gone as far as stopping projects such as the airport [upgrade]," he said, adding that government structures should be able to support the agenda by the President in fighting corruption.

Alweendo also said the President would have to hold people accountable to prove that he was serious about fighting corruption.

He also said claims that Geingob was responsible for worsening economic conditions were not factual, since he has taken drastic steps to cut government spending to reduce the national debt.

"The current economic challenges are real [and] not caused by the President. These are economic cycles that affect all economies," Alweendo said.

Overall, Namibia is in a better position than it was this time last year, he said.

"It is now time to selectively invest in the economy, even if we have to borrow to do so - despite the rating agencies' positions," Alweendo said.