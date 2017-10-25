25 October 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Disability Sport Namibia Annual Awards Ceremony On Thursday

Disability Sport Namibia (DSN) will on Thursday host the seventh edition of its annual awards in Windhoek.

The event will see Namibia Paralympic Committee and Namibia Deaf Sports Federation athletes, guides and coaches receiving recognition for their performances.

Special Olympics Namibia (SON) usually forms part of the event. But not this year, after DSN recently terminated its membership because of various reasons, including alleged mismanagement.

SON was earlier this year also stripped of its licence by its motherbody, Special Olympics International, due to the alleged misappropriation of funds, maladministration, and lack of financial supporting documents, among other issues.

"The aim of the event is to recognise and reward athletes with disabilities for their accomplishments in 2016/17," DSN president Gideon Nasilowski told Nampa on Tuesday.

The Namibia Power Corporation and the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund are sponsoring the awards which will be held at Olympia Swimming Pool.

