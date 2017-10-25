Seychelles: New Ambassador of Philippines Accredited

press release

The new Ambassador for the Republic of Philippines to Seychelles, H.E Ambassador Uriel Norman R. Garibay, presented his credentials to President Danny Faure at State House yesterday.

President Faure welcomed Ambassador Garibay to Seychelles, and congratulated him on his accreditation. "It is a pleasure to meet with you and renew Seychelles' commitment to consolidating collaboration between our two countries, and forging partnership in new areas," said the President.

Areas of potential cooperation discussed include an inter-Governmental mechanism to facilitate the recruitment of Filipino teachers for schools in Seychelles, and capacity building for care-givers for the elderly, given the context of Seychelles' ageing population.

During the meeting, Ambassador Garibay pledged full support to strengthening existing relations with Seychelles, and developing new areas of cooperation, particularly with regards to Seychelles' innovative Blue Economy strategy.

Also present for the accreditation ceremony was the Diplomatic Advisor to the President, Ambassador Calixte D'Offay, Foreign Secretary, Ambassador Claude Morel, Director General for International Relations, Ms Lindy Ernesta, and Second Secretary, Mr Alexander Mancham.