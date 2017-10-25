Mauritius: Civil Service Provides Training to Empower Manual Grades Workers

press release

A four-day training course: Level 1 Certificate of Achievement in Service and Performance Excellence, targeting employees in the manual grades, was launched yesterday in the presence of the Minister of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr Eddy Boissézon, at the Fooks House in Port Louis.

This joint initiative of the Ministry of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms and the Civil Service College, Mauritius, (CSCM) aims to provide manual grades workers to understand their roles and responsibilities as well as how they contribute in the organisational structure. The objective of the training is also to empower manual grades workers in delivering excellent service in the public service.

The programme will focus on Communication; Motivation; Work Commitment; Productivity Management and Customer Service. It will enable the participants understand how their communication is important; why employee engagement is important so as to embrace change; define their involvement in the organisation and how much they can contribute; and apply techniques for self-motivation performance.

In his address, Minister Boissézon underlined that Government is leaving no stone unturned to invest in human capital and improving performance in the public sector. The training, he highlighted, will help the manual cadre with the fundamental principles of communication and customer service in promoting employee engagement in the public sector.

The Minister also announced the construction of the CSCM at Le Réduit and that Government has already vested a plot of land of around six Arpents. The project will be financed with a grant of some Rs 175 million from the Government of India, he added and in this respect, a Memorandum of Understanding has already been signed between the Government of India and Mauritius. The Government of India, he further added will be responsible for preparing the detailed report and specifications of the building facilities and training strategy which will in turn determine the technical requirements of the CSCM.

Also present at the ceremony, the Director General of the CSCM, Professor Ramesh Durbarry, highlighted that the training will enhance the competencies of public officers for service excellence through capacity building and talent development. CSCM, he emphasised works closely with qualified and experienced resource persons to offer quality training courses to staff from Ministries/Departments, hence improving productivity in the public service.