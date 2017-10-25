Mauritius: World Haemophilia Federation Includes Mauritius in Twinning Programme

press release

Government has taken note of the twinning of the Haematology Unit of Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, Rose Belle, with Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Mauritius has been chosen to be part of the twinning programme by the World Haemophilia Federation in view of the remarkable progress achieved in relation to blood transfusion and treatment of haemophilia cases.

The project will serve as a framework for effective treatment, transfer of know-how, assistance in terms of medical technology and equipment, and capacity building to lead to better management of bleeding disorder and haemophilia cases in Mauritius without resorting to the need to refer patients overseas for treatment.

Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is one of four central hospitals in Gauteng Province which serves a province that is the most densely populated with much in-migration. Its main function is to provide a highly specialised health care service, a platform for the training of health workers, a place of research, and serve as specialist referral centres for regional hospitals and neighbouring provinces.