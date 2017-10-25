25 October 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: World Haemophilia Federation Includes Mauritius in Twinning Programme

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Government has taken note of the twinning of the Haematology Unit of Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, Rose Belle, with Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Mauritius has been chosen to be part of the twinning programme by the World Haemophilia Federation in view of the remarkable progress achieved in relation to blood transfusion and treatment of haemophilia cases.

The project will serve as a framework for effective treatment, transfer of know-how, assistance in terms of medical technology and equipment, and capacity building to lead to better management of bleeding disorder and haemophilia cases in Mauritius without resorting to the need to refer patients overseas for treatment.

Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is one of four central hospitals in Gauteng Province which serves a province that is the most densely populated with much in-migration. Its main function is to provide a highly specialised health care service, a platform for the training of health workers, a place of research, and serve as specialist referral centres for regional hospitals and neighbouring provinces.

Mauritius

Civil Service Provides Training to Empower Manual Grades Workers

A four-day training course: Level 1 Certificate of Achievement in Service and Performance Excellence, targeting… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.