25 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Cashier Killed in Attempted BK Robbery in Ruhango

By Elisee Mpirwa

One person was killed and three others wounded during an attempted robbery at Bank of Kigali Buhanda branch in Ruhango District on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred at around 6pm, according to the bank.

"There was an attempted bank robbery by armed thugs at our Buhanda branch, Ruhango District. Sadly, one of our employees was killed and three others injured in the scuffle. Rwanda National Police swiftly responded and is following the case. Details to follow," BK wrote on their twitter handle.

The Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Kigali, Diane Karusisi told The New Times, Wednesday morning, that more details would be released later.

Police spokesperson in the Southern Region, Emmanuel Kayigi said that three gunmen were wearing military uniform.

He, however, said the thugs were unable to open the safe-deposit box.

He identified the deceased as Quessia Muhawenimana, a cashier.

Those wounded included the bank's branch manager, an accountant and security guard, according to Police.

"The wounded victims were taken for treatment at CHUK in Kigali. The police had to quickly intervene and investigations are going on as we speak. Early this morning [Wednesday] the governor of the province is holding a security meeting with people of Buhanda, local and security authorities," Kayigi added.

By press time, no suspect has been arrested so far in connection, according to Kayigi but the security meeting is expected to provide some leads.

Muhawenimana is said to have got married four months.

