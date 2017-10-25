Namibia: Govt Trashes CNN Reports

INTERNATIONAL relations ministry's acting permanent secretary, Lineekela Mboti, yesterday rejected a report by American television network CNN that Namibia has not submitted a report for more than a year to the United Nations Security Council Sanctions Committee on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea).

CNN reported at the weekend that Namibia and several other African countries were being investigated for their contracts with a North Korean company called Mansudae Overseas Projects (MOP) and its military arm Korea Mining Development Trading Corporation (Komid), which are also under investigation by the UN.

Mansudae was constructing the defence ministry's new headquarters in Windhoek. The contract between the company and the Namibian government was, however, terminated following the sanctions which were imposed on North Korea by the UN Security Council for its nuclear weapons development programme.

Mboti said in a press statement that the report on the issue was in fact submitted to the UN as required on 8 April this year, and that Namibia has no ties with North Korea due to the fact that government ended all contractual obligations with Mansudae.

"The government has terminated the contracts with Komid and Mansudae in Namibia, for as long as the UN Security Council sanctions against the DPRK are in place," he said, adding that all North Korean nationals have departed from the country as part of the sanctions resolutions' implementation on that country.

Mboti added that government was committed to complying with all relevant UN resolutions on the DPRK, and has in the past invited the panel of experts to assess the country's compliance with the sanctions on North Korea.

"The committee acknowledged our invitation, and regretted that their calendar could not allow them to visit Namibia," he said.