Liberia: IREDD Salutes Executive Order

The Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD) has welcomed Executive Order No. 89 calling for the reduction or compliance cost for businesses.

IREDD in a statement issued Thursday, October 19, 2017, in Monrovia read by its project manager, Bob Johnson, said this action by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf brings about some level of tax relief to the business community in the country.

"The Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD) wishes to applaud President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for the step taken to bring some level of tax relief to the business community as duly expressed in the October 17, 2017 Executive Order No. 89," Johnson said.

Johnson indicated that IREDD believes that this Executive Order contains strict policy measures that are intended to stimulate economic growth with emphasis on reducing administrative or compliance cost, business process requirements on concessionaires including small and medium-sized businesses and manufacturing sector.

IREDD project manager asserted that though the policy comes during the time the Liberian leader is on her way out of the presidency, he noted that policy, if implemented consistent with spirit and intent, would serve as a major boast for the development of domestic and international businesses.

"This Executive Order comes at a time when IREDD is implementing an Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) funded project that seeks to promote government's efforts towards self-sufficiency in revenue generation and domestic resource mobilization which is expected to sprout homegrown growth and development," Johnson revealed.

He furthered that President Sirleaf release of the Order timely coincident which stands to buttress the institute's ongoing advocacy on closing what he referred to as the loop on illicit tax practices and providing education on leakages and weaknesses in the tax administration, thus, by extension support advocacy for fairer tax governance and reforms in the country.

However, IREDD is encouraging the government to ensure strict adherence to the Executive Order, adding that all relevant government ministries and agencies responsible for its full implementation to accordingly do so and in time.

Meanwhile, IREDD is urging the President to furthered tax relief to Liberian owned businesses in the form of percentage duty waiver on goods they import into the country for resale.