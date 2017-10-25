25 October 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Ellen Warns Minister George Werner On Social Media Post

By Toweh Alphonso

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has told Education George Werner that his recent statement on Social Media is unbecoming and inconsistent with his position as a senior official of government.

The Pres. Sirleaf issued the warning Monday during a conversation with the Education Minister, a statement from the Executive Mansion said. The Liberian leader indicated further that the Minister's Social Media statement is also a contradiction to and undermines her recent Special Statement on vulgarity, abuse and spread of hate messages by some Liberians during the Electoral process.

The President concluded by accordingly warning Minister George Werner and all other officials of government to stop such attitude and act in ways consistent with their status as Public officials.

The minister has in recent time taken to social media to express opposition to several issues including "the absence of some presidential candidates from debates.

