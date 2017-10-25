South Africa: NSA Congratulates Newly Appointed CGE Chairperson

The National Skills Authority (NSA) has congratulated Lulama Nare on her appointment as the chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE).

President Jacob Zuma appointed Nare as the CGE chairperson from 20 October 2017 until 31 March 2019.

Nare's former employer, the NSA - which is a statutory body that promotes skills development - bid her farewell and expressed confidence in her leadership.

"The NSA is aware that you are unconditionally passionate about equality and we have assurance and confidence in your leadership and capabilities that you will play a critical role in striving to promote and radically transform our sectors towards the realisation of an equal society."

Nare has previously served as NSA chairperson and CGE commissioner in 2016. Her professional leadership includes serving as a member of the Presidential Working Group on the global economic crisis, member of the Presidential Working Group on Electricity and member of the Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA).

In her leadership capacity, Nare has worked with elected officials, organisations, churches and citizens, garnering their support for civil rights.

The newly appointed chairperson will be flanked by four new members. Tamara Eugenia Mathebula, Sediko Daniel Rakolote, Nthabiseng Sepanya Mogale were also appointed by the President as part-time members and Nthabiseng Moleko as a full-time member of the commission.