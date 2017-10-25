Nigeria: Polio - Yobe Vaccinates 1.1 Million Children

The Executive Secretary, Yobe Primary Healthcare Management Board, Hauwa Goni, said over 1.1 million children under age five have been immunised against polio virus in the state this year.

She disclosed this on Wednesday at a press conference in Damaturu to mark the World Polio Day.

Mr. Goni said that the state recorded its last case of polio virus three years ago, stressing "precisely, since 14th April, 2014, no case was recorded in Yobe state".

The scribe said the task force on polio immunisation under the leadership of the state Deputy Governor Abubakar Aliyu, has sustained the campaign to ensure complete eradication of the virus across the state.

"The success recorded in polio eradication in Yobe state is due to sustained efforts and political commitments of Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam by providing the necessary resources for polio eradication at all levels," she said.

Mr. Goni said the task force on polio eradication was collaborating with ministries of education and religious affairs, school authorities and traditional rulers to create more awareness on polio eradication.

She said the task force was also liaising with parents and all stakeholders to clear rumours on alleged strange injection on heads and abdomen of primary school pupils.

"There is no truth in the baseless rumour and not a single case of the strange injection has been established anywhere in the state.

"We have made parents to disregard this, take note of announcements on radio on the vaccination exercise and present their children for vaccination," Mr. Goni said.

She advised residents to seek information and improve their health behaviour to prevent diseases.

NAN