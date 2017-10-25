South Africa: Nehawu Notes Gauteng High Court Decision On Apleni

press release

The National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union [NEHAWU] notes the decision handed down by the Gauteng High Court this morning on the matter between the former Minister of Home Affairs, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, and the Director-General, Mkhuseli Apleni.

Whilst we accept the court judgment and Mr Apleni's right to fair labour practice, we expect him to do the same for the workers in the department of home affairs by treating them in a fair and just manner. There is a plethora of court judgments and arbitration bodies in favour of workers that he has refused to accept and implement but instead chooses to waste money by challenging them.

As NEHAWU, we expect the Director-General to lead the department working together with organised labour and all other relevant stakeholders. We also expect him to resolve the current disputes in the department as a matter of urgency, in particular the Saturday work issue. The Director-General has an obligation to create peace between the department and organised labour. The Saturday work matter remains a thorny and unresolved issue which as labour we shall not compromise on unless the Director-General is willing to engage us in good faith.

We want to put it unequivocally clear that he must desist from his autocratic style of leadership. We will not tolerate his iron fist leadership of the department. Equally we also want to again unambiguously state it clear that the fact that the High Court has ruled in his favour does not necessarily mean the issues we have with him have disappeared.