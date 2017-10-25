South Africa: MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo Opens Khanyisizwe Health Facility

press release

"MEN are generally not keen to visit health facilities. As a result, most people who die at hospitals are men. This needs to change. That is why we are urging men - and the public in general - to get themselves checked. It is free of charge, and will help you live longer."

These were the sentiments from KZN Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, as he officially opened the R3m Khanyisizwe Health Facility, at Gcilima (at Dumezulu, Kwa Xolo area) on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal yesterday (20 October 2017). The facility is a donation to the public from Greg Evans, of First Love Ministries, which also supports various local community projects in the area. This includes building a creche, as well as running a feeding scheme for five local primary schools.

The opening of Khanyisizwe will decongest four local primary healthcare facilities: Ludimala, Gcilima, Mvutshini, and Thembalesizwe clinics. This means that queues at these clinics will be shorter, and nurses will now have more time to consult with patients.

MEC Dhlomo thanked Inkosi Xolo for approaching First Love Ministries, and asking them to build the clinic.

"Our appreciation is to UNdabezitha - Inkosi Xolo for the love and care he has for his people. In relentlessly putting up a plea for the existence of a Health Facility here - Inkosi Xolo is ensuring that his people have access to healthcare."

MEC Dhlomo also thanked First Love Ministries for its benevolence, saying the health facility will literally transport people's lives, as they no longer have to walk long distances to access certain primary health care services.

"Today we can safely declare that people of this area are now going to live healthy and longer because they now have a Health facility that will be providing:

Preventative and promotive health services

A pick-up point for chronic medication

Phila Mntwana services

A base for the performing of Operational Sukuma Sakhe activities

In turn, Inkosi Xolo thanked First Love Ministries; and the KZN Department of Health for the role that it will play in running the facility, including taking care of staffing issues and administration.

MEC Dhlomo also urged healthcare professionals throughout the province to always treat patients with care and compassion. "The healthcare profession is unlike others. If a teacher does not do his or her job, children will fail. But those children will come back next year. But if a nurse is busy on whatsapp on her phone instead of taking care of a patient, that patient will die and be buried. Remember that people are created in the image of God. When a patient presents in front of you, you have an opportunity to either make that patient happy, or very sad. Therefore, you must do that which is Godly."

The MEC also urged the public to get into the habit of undergoing a free health screening, without waiting until a person is sick to seek healthcare.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Health