South Africa: Proteas Aim to Continue Dominance in T20s

The Proteas T20 squad have challenged themselves to continue with the same dominant performances from the Test and ODI series when they take on Bangladesh in the first T20 International in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

The squad has a new look and feel with a number of fresh faces, who will all be hoping to make an impression on new coach, Ottis Gibson.

JP Duminy comes in to lead the side in the absence of Faf du Plessis, after last captaining the side in a 2-1 series defeat to Australia in 2014.

Duminy made clear the squad's goals and objectives ahead of the first match at the Mangaung Oval, which will introduce the newly installed LED lights for the first time on Thursday evening.

The interim Proteas skipper says although Bangladesh have struggled to match up to the Proteas in all of the matches on the tour so far, they will have a stronger case in the shorter explosive format.

"The shorter the format the closer teams come together," Duminy said to the media on Wednesday.

"Bangladesh are a formidable T20 team, we expect a fierce competition in these two matches. The goal for us, as it would have been in the Test and the one-day series, is to win the series 2-0, that will be our main focus.

"There are two ways to look at it," he said of the visitors' approach.

"It can be a dangerous thing because they have nothing to lose. Or they could have one foot on the plane ready to go home. Tomorrow (Thursday) will determine that. The main focus for us as a team is on what we want to get out of this series."

The first T20I match is scheduled to start at 18:00 in Bloemfontein.

Proteas T20 international squad:

Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Highveld Lions), AB de Villiers (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras - captain), Robbie Frylinck (Dolphins), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), David Miller (Knights), Mangaliso Mosehle (Highveld Lions), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Aaron Phangiso (Highveld Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions)

