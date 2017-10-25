25 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Medium-Term Budget - State Coffers Feel More Pressure From SOEs and Public Wage Bill

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Government borrowing is increasing to cover an R52.8-billion shortfall, triggered largely by bailouts of State-Owned Entities (SOEs) like SAA and the failure to meet tax collection targets, again. Borrowing will increase to cover a 4.7% budget deficit, up from the 3.5% projected in February's Budget, meaning government gross debt, already the main expenditure driver, would rise to 54.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) - and set to remain in that region for the foreseeable future, hitting 60.8% in 2021/22. The numbers in Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday are far from rosy. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

It was a case of difficult times, difficult choices, according to the MTBPS documentation: tax collection is down by a projected R50.8-billion - noted as "the largest ever under-collection" since 2009 and this is significantly more than economists had speculated - and in these economically troubled times "there is little space for tax increases". Although on intervention on the tax front could be cutting down on medical aid tax credits, caution remains: "Additional tax proposals need to be carefully considered in light of overall pressures in the economy and the fiscus... "

Yet tens of billions of rand are...

South Africa

Govt to Appoint New Board for Power Utility Eskom

Government will appoint a new board for power utility Eskom, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Wednesday. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.