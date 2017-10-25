South Africa: Medium-Term Budget - State Coffers Feel More Pressure From SOEs and Public Wage Bill

analysis

Government borrowing is increasing to cover an R52.8-billion shortfall, triggered largely by bailouts of State-Owned Entities (SOEs) like SAA and the failure to meet tax collection targets, again. Borrowing will increase to cover a 4.7% budget deficit, up from the 3.5% projected in February's Budget, meaning government gross debt, already the main expenditure driver, would rise to 54.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) - and set to remain in that region for the foreseeable future, hitting 60.8% in 2021/22. The numbers in Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday are far from rosy. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

It was a case of difficult times, difficult choices, according to the MTBPS documentation: tax collection is down by a projected R50.8-billion - noted as "the largest ever under-collection" since 2009 and this is significantly more than economists had speculated - and in these economically troubled times "there is little space for tax increases". Although on intervention on the tax front could be cutting down on medical aid tax credits, caution remains: "Additional tax proposals need to be carefully considered in light of overall pressures in the economy and the fiscus... "

Yet tens of billions of rand are...