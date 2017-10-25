Malawi: Youth Exposing Talents Through Theatre

Lilongwe — A Lilongwe registered Youth theatre Organisation called Light of Youth Creative Organisation (LYCO) has organised a National Schools and Youth Arts Festival (NASFEST) to enable the youth expose their talents as one way of sustaining their future careers.

Every year the festival starts with a series of competitions in drama and short story writing among schools.

LYCO Executive Director, James Kitchen told the Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the main objective of the organization to establish such festivals is to create a platform for the youth of different arts disciplines to display their art works geared towards promoting reading culture, stage acting, music visual arts ,traditional dances and film production among others.

"Our aim is to promote the youth who have different skills to showcase their talents to transform and educate them through arts and culture and also to sustain their future careers," Kitchen said.

According to Kitchen since its inception in 2009, NASFEST has been working in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, National Theatre Association of Malawi and Film Association of Malawi among others to help build a good platform for the in and out of school youth in nurturing and showcasing their talents and keep their dreams come true.

He further said the organization manages to mobilize and involve the youth within Malawi in various activities that assist in mitigating the impact of HIV and Aids, early pregnancies and marriages while instilling assertiveness among the youths.

"We want to encourage the youths to have confidence in performing different activities that will assist them alleviate the impact of HIV and Aids early pregnancies and marriages among others," he said.

The festival runs at national level but it starts from division, regional and national levels of the education set-up in Malawi. This time around the festival started in September and will end in November for division and regional levels and the main festival will be held in February, 2018.

During the event partners such as MACRO provides HIV Testing and Counselling to both participants and the audience.

"According to the academic calendar, the main festival will be held in February and among other activities that have been structured are activities like HIV counselling and testing to both participants and the audience at national and divisional levels," said Kitchen.

At the finals, LYCO presents awards in form of shields, trophies, cash and other items to all finalists.

A Zingwangwa secondary school student, Israel Matewere who won an award as best actor during the function held this year in the Southern Zone expressed happiness for winning as best actor saying emerging as a winner was not something simple adding that all what he did was to work hard for better results,

"I encourage all my friends to work hard when performing these activities, because emerging as a winner is not something simple," Matewere said.

LYCO intends to make NASFEST an international Youth Arts Festival in the near future.