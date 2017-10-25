Malawi: Mulanje Youths Urged to Take Sports As a Career

Mulanje — Youths in Mulanje have been asked to take sporting activities as a career.

The sentiments were made by Mulanje's Senior Nutrition and HIV Officer, Charles Lomoni during presidential league netball match finals that took place on Sunday.

He said it was only wise and proper for those that did not do well in school to make sporting activities as their own careers so that they fend for themselves thereby shunning from behavior's that can risk their lives and contribute to the spread of HIV.

"Sporting disciplines like netball can be taken as a career and a gate away from different risky behaviors among the youth. It is good when youths in the district get busy with things like these," Lomoni explained.

District Sports Officer for Mulanje, Rita Rino said it was because of that idea that government introduced Presidential Initiative for Sports to identify talent and develop sports from grassroots thereby keeping young people busy.

During the finals, Standard sisters, who have since proceeded to compete at regional level, won against Happy sisters by 34 baskets to 14 and went away with K 100,000 while the runners up received K70, 000.