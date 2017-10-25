Malawi: Byounique Trust to Attend to Juvenile Civil Cases Across the Country

Blantyre — A local Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Byounique Trust says it has plans to start attending to civil cases pertaining to youngsters across the country.

Project Coordinator for the Byounique Trust, Lawrence Heeraliyhu told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Tuesday that after working for so long on criminal cases in some parts of the country, the organization is set to start attending to civil cases across the country.

"Basically the organisation supports children that are in conflict with the law. The organisation has a diversion program in which ethical skills are imparted on them within a specific period of time. So now we are planning to establish ourselves across the country on the civil cases committed by children," he said.

Byounique Trust according to Heeraliyhu specifically targets the most vulnerable groups that include; youth from the most deprived families, youth in remote areas and youth coming from child justice facilities.

"So far the organisation has helped over 100 youngsters. We have helped more than 50 in prisons, about 40 from the police and less than 20 in courts," he said.

Heeralihyu added that his organization works hand in hand with the Malawi Police Service, Malawi Prison Service and the judiciary to prevent, rehabilitate and promote awareness on crimes in order to reach the young ones at least before and after they are in conflict with the law.

"We work together with the police, prisons and courts in order to implement our rehabilitation program depending on the cases. We try to re-address the case so that the child is released on time and then we divert the cases while imparting some life skills on the child.

"We do several awareness campaigns pertaining to crimes in schools through what we call child rights clubs and also through our radio program called Tisinthe where we introduced radio listeners club in villages," he explained.

The Project Coordinator explained that apart from helping the youngsters mentally, they have a school support programme for some needy children that were once on their diversion programme.

For the school-droppers, they have a very basic technical centre in Nchalo where they acquire some technical skills such as brick-laying, tinsmith, tailoring and barber skills.

Appreciating the impact of the Byounique project on the youngsters, Chikwawa Prison Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Jackson said the organization's intentions to attend to civil cases across the country is a very welcome development.

"In Chikwawa, the project has just been introduced recently but the organisation has greatly helped to impact knowledge on the juveniles so that when they go to the society they will be reformed citizens.

Therefore, for it to attend to civil cases across the country, it is a very good development for the Malawian society," he pointed out.

Jackson added that so far the organization has helped teaching the juveniles about entrepreneurship so that once their sentences are over they can be able to start their own businesses.

Byounique Trust which sustains its projects in the country though its donors are from Netherlands.

They are currently operating in Chikwawa, Blantyre, Zomba and Mangochi.

Chikwawa has just been opened recently due to its high level of child-crimes and literacy level.