Malawi: Man Gets 3 Months for 'Bloodsucker' Commotion

Zomba — Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate's Court on Friday sentenced Stanford Bamusi, 49, to three months imprisonment for conduct likely to cause breach of peace contrary to Section 81 of the Penal Code.

The court heard through Police Prosecutor Grades Jentala of Chingale Police Post that on October 12, during evening hours, the suspect saw a convoy of three vehicles moving in a nearby road in the village and started screaming that bloodsuckers were coming.

In response to the alarm, people fled their houses and sought refuge in the nearby bush where they slept all night fearing for their lives.

Village Headman Ntiwa later reported the matter to Chingale Police Post that arrested Bamusi.

Appearing before the Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate, the suspect pleaded guilty as charged but in mitigation asked the court for forgiveness saying he is a breadwinner.

Passing judgment, Magistrate Wyson Nkhata said Bamusi's behavior is uncalled for considering the discomfort he brought on the people adding that his actions also have a negative effect to the wider general public.

Bamusi hails from Ntiwa Village, Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba District.