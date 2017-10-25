25 October 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Man Gets 3 Months for 'Bloodsucker' Commotion

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Synd Kalimbuka

Zomba — Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate's Court on Friday sentenced Stanford Bamusi, 49, to three months imprisonment for conduct likely to cause breach of peace contrary to Section 81 of the Penal Code.

The court heard through Police Prosecutor Grades Jentala of Chingale Police Post that on October 12, during evening hours, the suspect saw a convoy of three vehicles moving in a nearby road in the village and started screaming that bloodsuckers were coming.

In response to the alarm, people fled their houses and sought refuge in the nearby bush where they slept all night fearing for their lives.

Village Headman Ntiwa later reported the matter to Chingale Police Post that arrested Bamusi.

Appearing before the Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate, the suspect pleaded guilty as charged but in mitigation asked the court for forgiveness saying he is a breadwinner.

Passing judgment, Magistrate Wyson Nkhata said Bamusi's behavior is uncalled for considering the discomfort he brought on the people adding that his actions also have a negative effect to the wider general public.

Bamusi hails from Ntiwa Village, Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba District.

Malawi

37-Year-Old Aspires to Be Second Female President

South African-based Malawian, Sally Kumwenda, who graduated at Wits University and is currently studying for her… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.