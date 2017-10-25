South Africa: Premier Stanley Mathabatha On Passing On of Ministry of Health Spokesperson Mr Joe Maila

press release

The Limpopo Provincial Government joins the rest of the country in mourning the untimely death of one of the foot soldiers in the war against poverty and unemployment. When he was in the province, Joe Maila served in the unit of Communications in Departments of Health and Labour. Through his hard work and dedication, Mr Maila got appointed a spokesperson for the Nation Department of Health where he served with diligence until his untimely death through a freak shooting accident.

The Premier of Limpopo, Chupu Stanley Mathabatha join hands with the people of Limpopo in expressing his condolences to the friends and family of Joe Maila. May his soul rest in peace

Mr Joe Maila will be laid to rest in Polokwane on the 28th October. The funeral service will be held at the Potters House Church in Ivy Park. Details of the Memorial Service will be communicated as they become available.

Issued by: Limpopo Office of the Premier