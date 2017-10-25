Liberia: Montserrado Representative-Elect Blasts LNP

Montserrado County District#10 Representative-elect Yekeh Kolubah has expressed dissatisfaction over the alleged purchasing of luxurious vehicles by authorities at the Liberia National Police (LNP) while officers there are allegedly yet to receive their pay [or stipend] for the elections. Appearing on a local radio station Power FM on Tuesday, 24 October, the ex-police officer who got elected representative at the 10 October polls expressed frustration over claims of luxurious vehicles purchase by LNP authorities.

Mr. Kolubah wonders why will LNP Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman and his deputy Col. Abraham Kromah allegedly decide to purchase additional vehicles that cost US$70.000 why police officers are not getting their [elections stipend]. But when contacted, Police Spokesman Sam Collins clarified that the LNP is not responsible for the payment of police officers.

According to Mr. Collins, the role of the LNP regarding payment of police officers' stipend is to submit their names and their bank identification numbers to UNDP which then makes payment in officers' respective accounts. According to the Mr. Collins, police officers are not the only security personnel who have not received their stipend, saying "we" have other immigration officers who had a little problem with their account numbers. He concludes that such problem is the only reason why officers' stipend is being delayed.

But Mr. Kolubah, who had bitter exchanges with the LNP after parting company with the organization, makes wide allegations that the force is in the wrong for purchasing additional vehicles because the authorities there allegedly have limited time in those positions. He claims it is lavishing of resources of the country, saying it is the reason he has won his district to make sure that these things don't occur.

"These are things that encourage us to contest because we strongly believe there are lots of things that need to be changed, and I'm glad to be a member of the next [Legislature] that will work in the interest of our people," Kolubah says.