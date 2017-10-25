Liberia: 'Boakai Not to Blame for EJS Administration's Failure'

The newly appointed chairman of the national campaign team of the governing Unity Party (UP), Edwin Melvin Snowe, yesterday expressed empathy for the collective blame heaped on VP Joseph Boakai for the failings of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf led government of the past twelve years.

Snowe, the incumbent Representative for Montserrado electoral district #6 is now Representative elect of Senjeh, Bomi district #1. He replaces former Finance and Foreign Affairs Minister, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, who served as national campaign chairman .

Speaking on the Truth Breakfast Show (TBS), he argued that Boakai will be better than Weah in both public life experience and maturity to serve and that there is no reason why people should hold him responsible for the failures of the UP leadership headed by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

"Our standard bearer (JNB) is like Jesus Christ who took punishment from men for a crime he did not commit," he said, noting further that VP Boakai has an impeccable track record in both his public and private life.

Snowe said other than Jefferson Koijee and Mamensi kaba of the youth wing of the CDC, all the other faces in close association with Sen. Weah are accomplices in the wrongdoings they are accusing President Sirleaf and Boakai of. "Look at Gbezohngar Findley, Sen. Jewel Howard Taylor, Wilson Tarpeh and a lot more of them. They have no change to offer in the interest of the country in general," he pointed out.

He added that Mrs. Taylor recently made a promise to ex-rebel generals that if she and Weah succeed they will take over the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL). It can be recalled that Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, an unsuccessful presidential candidate, while on his campaign trail, promised to recruit all criminals in the streets into the AFL.

He said Sen. Weah is his friend whom he supported in his senatorial election in 2014 but said he is not prepared to support Weah in any way for the presidency, particularly at this point in time in the country's tumultuous history.

"I believe Weah is still going through a learning curve in the Liberian Senate and wish he remains Senator of Montserrado so that he can learn well and serve as president tomorrow when it is appropriate," Snowe noted.

He said if God puts the country in the hands of the wrong people rather than JNB's team, the nation will go backward. "Lo, gentlemen, believe me; if the Weah ticket succeeds at the runoff, there will be a crackdown on the media and the international community will cut off its support to our country," he warned.

He added that civil servants will not take pay for their services and many institutions will break down simply because the right persons are not in leadership. "The Liberian Senate will up and refuse to confirm many appointees because they may not be qualified for their respective positions," he pointed out.

Snowe said a Weah presidency will be like a bomb waiting to explode at any moment and if it explodes there will be more crises in the country than stability.

He noted that as head of campaign activities, he will work hard with the many supporters of Boakai to ensure that the he wins the election on November 7.