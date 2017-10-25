Liberia: 'Mammoth Crowd' Awaits Weah's Arrival

Thousands of Liberians especially partisans and supporters of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) are on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, expected to storm the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County to give Ambassador George M. Weah a rousing welcome.

Ambassador Weah, about a week now, has been visiting several countries in the sub-region conferring with leaders of those countries.

The CDC strongman and Senator Prince Y. Johnson of Nimba County were on Sunday seen worshipping with Prophet T.D. Joshua Church in Nigeria.

It is not known as to what the two political leaders were doing in Nigeria. However, it is a known fact that Senator Weah, who is participating in the run-off presidential election, is seeking the support of the opposition block to become victorious at the polls.

The leadership of CDC has already informed partisans and supporters of Ambassador Weah to turn out in their numbers to welcome their Standard Bearer back to Liberia.

Partisans of CDC were on Tuesday seen in various street corners and communities discussing the arrival of their standard bearer.

Sources from CDC said upon his arrival, Ambassador Weah will make major policy statement, relative to the governance of Liberia under a CDC-led government.

With less than two weeks to the holding of the run-off election, Ambassador Weah is expected to vigorously campaign throughout the country to ensure a victory for CDC.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) last Thursday announced a run-off presidential election on November 7, 2017, because none of the 20 candidates got the required 50 percent plus one vote.