25 October 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Brumskine Alleges 'Constitutional Breaches'

Liberty Party (LP) leader Charles Brumskine has said that the constitutional rights of several Liberians were violated because they were deprived of exercising their democratic franchise during the October 10 elections.

"They went to polling places only to be told that it was not where they were supposed to vote," Brumskine said, alleging that at some polling places around the country elections observers of the LP were brutalized because they refused to compromise votes of the party.

Terming the elections as a "scheme," Brumskine alleged that there were massive fraud and that initial intimidation and harassment of LP partisans in Nimba County and refusal of the police to release findings from investigation conducted, signalled that the elections could not have been a free, fair and transparent one.

Brumskine made the comments Monday when he addressed a press conference at the LPs headquarters in Monrovia.

The comments from the LP standard bearer follows earlier statements emanating from the party that it uncovered several acts of malpractices in the October 10 polls conducted by the National Election Commission (NEC).

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led by ex-footballer George Weah also expressed dissatisfaction over the over 88,000 invalid votes announced during the release of final results.

The LP, however, threatened that it would have taken legal actions against the National Elections Commission, if the electoral body did not abort announcements of the official results.

But NEC did not give in to the threats of the LP as it announced recently the final results of the elections, which several local and international observers described as free, fair and transparent.

The NEC also officially declared a run-off election between the CDC and Unity Party of Vice President Joseph Boakai slated for November 7.

