Liberia: 'Weah, Jewel Ticket Marketable'

A Liberian lawyer, Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephus, has described the ticket of Ambassador George Weah and Senator Jewel Howard Taylor as a marketable and politically attractive.

Addressing a news conference Tuesday at his law office in Monrovia, Cllr. Cephus said Amb. Weah and Senator Taylor administration will be the best thing ever to have happened to Liberia.

According to him, the CDC ticket has a strong generational appeal both in character and structure that resonates with the youthful population of Liberia.

He said the young people see the Weah-Jewel ticket as an opportunity for the youth to take over the governance of Liberia.

He also said Weah-Jewel ticket is not only attractive but also cuts across the socio-economic and political divide that embraces a gender balance.

Cllr. Cephus narrated that the CDC ticket is regionally structured in terms of diversity, and uses unity as a fulcrum of its grassroots participation and representation.

He said Weah is seen as an inspiration to young Liberians, adding "his Life, his structure as a victim of the system is similar to the kind of situation that the youths of today are experiencing.