Liberia: Ellen Reappoints Four Ex-Officials

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has reappointed four former officials of her government after they resigned their posts to contest in the Presidential and Representatives Elections on October 10.

The four officials resigned their various positions to contest for representative seats in their respective districts in keeping with section 12.4 of the Code of Conduct, which mandates appointed government officials with intent to run for an elected public office to resign prior to the holding of an election.

Making the disclosure on a local radio in Monrovia on Monday, Presidential Press Secretary Jerolemic Piah named the four former officials as Julia Duncan Cassell, Selena Mappy, Augustus Zayzay, and Varney Sirleaf.

According to Piah, Madam Cassell was reappointed Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the post she previously occupied; while Varney Sirleaf was appointed Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Presidential Press Secretary Piah noted that Augustus Zayzay and Selena Mappy retained their previous positions as Deputy Minister for Planning and Research at Internal Affairs ministry and Bong County Superintendent respectively.

Piah explained that the four officials will be acting in their positions until the president's tenure elapses.

The officials ran for representative seats in their respective districts in the October 10 polls and were all defeated.

Meanwhile, Piah has clarified that the decision by the President to reappoint the four officials was done within the confines of the law and is not politically motivated as has been speculated by a handful of Liberians in some quarters.