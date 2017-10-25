25 October 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: CDC Lawmakers Vow Vigorous Campaign

By A. Omaska Jallah

As campaign for the run-off presidential election intensifies, several retained lawmakers of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in Montserrado County have vowed to vigorously campaign to ensure victory for their party on November 7, 2017.

Those CDC lawmakers, who were retained in Montserrado County, include Abraham Corneh of Montserrado County District #14, Saah Joseph of District #13, Acarous Gray of District #8, Solomon George of District #7, Munah Pelham Youngblood of district #9 and Thomas Fallah of Montserrado County District #5.

Speaking to journalists Tuesday at the Capitol, Rep. Gray said they will ensure that Ambassador Weah is elected on November 7, 2017.

He said the CDC lawmakers have planned to empty their various bank accounts for the run-off election, adding "we will not take this election lightly with anybody; we will ensure victory for our party and the Liberian people."

He said they have re-strategized their campaign activities with lawmakers' deep involvement, stressing that Rep. Fallah will take a team of campaign members to Nimba, Bong and other counties in the south east, while he and Rep. Joseph, along with others lawmakers will take charge of Montserrado County and its environs.

Rep. Gray, who described Vice President Joseph Boakai as a 'deceit', said it is saddened that having served for almost 12 years will disassociate himself from the Unity Party Government in terms of the bad but enjoys the praises in terms of the good.

