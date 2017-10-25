Liberia: Gbarnga-Salayea Road Pavement in Sight

The pavement of the 81km Gbarnga-Salayea road is now in sight, with the ratification of US$17 million loan agreement.

The pavement of the road is expected to bring relief to thousands of daily commuters within the corridors Bong and Lofa Counties.

The Liberian Senate on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 held discussion on the status of the road based on a communication from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf urging that body to have the loan agreement ratified.

The loan agreement is between Liberia and the Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development.

The Liberian leader in her communication explained that the pavement of the road will support government's economic and revitalization efforts.

She said the pavement of the road will also enhance economic and social development, thus linking Liberia and Guinea.

President Sirleaf pointed out that interest rate as per the loan shall be 1.9 percent per annum, while the Ministry of Public Works shall be responsible for the maintenance of the road.

Grand Bassa County Senator Jonathan Kaipay told plenary that it was necessary to scrutinize the agreement because the country is in the period of transition, while Gbarpolu Senator Daniel Naathen noted that they should discuss the president's communication in depth.

Also speaking on the matter, RiverGee Senator Conmany Wesseh expressed disappointment that roads in the Southeast have not been discussed.

Senator Wesseh said "We will be hesitant if nothing is done about the Southeast."

The Southeastern part of the country is inaccessible during the rainy season. Commuters are often stranded between the Months of April to October, often staying weeks in the Ganta to Zwedru corridor, due to the deplorable road condition.