Liberia: President Sirleaf Receives Islamic Scholar Sheikh, Khalid Yasim - Commends Him for Visit

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has received in audience Sheikh, Khalid Yasim, an American Islamic Scholar who is currently visiting the country and commended him for his decision to come to Liberia. "Let me give you a big welcome for making the decision to come to Liberia" President Sirleaf noted.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the commendation on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 in the Cabinet Room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when Sheikh, Khalid Yasim, an American Islamic Scholar paid a courtesy call on her.

President Sirleaf welcomed and commended him for choosing Liberia at this time stressing; Liberia has a policy of equality for all and policy of no discrimination. She said her administration has preserved and committed itself to maintaining and sustaining the peace. She told the Islamic Cleric that Liberian Muslim brothers and sisters have supported and continued to support her leadership.

President Sirleaf said that members of the Islamic community in Liberia have always responded to calls from the government of Liberia in honoring certain invitation when called upon "Whenever we have problems, crisis or we have an endeavor that we want to pursue, we invite them, to be with us, to find solutions together and to implement it," President Sirleaf told the visiting American Cleric and delegation.

The Liberian leader commended Sheikh Yasim for the content of his message, noting that despite the fact Liberians are heading for elections, which often divide people but his message has helped to change some negative actions.

"Your coming into Liberia is at a strategic time in the history of our country; especially in the midst of the nation's elections. The lectures you are giving; and words of unity of quality are things that are resonating well. "We are asking you to continue to remember Liberia in your prayers," President Sirleaf urged.

She challenged the visiting American Islamic and others to continue to pray and advocate for Liberia, and be Ambassador for Liberia. "Wherever you go, continue to be a strong partner to Liberia," she cautioned.

Speaking earlier, the visiting American Islamic Cleric, Sheikh, Khalid Yasim, who said he has visited 23 other countries - commended President Sirleaf and the people of Liberia for the period of stability that she is responsible for. He said he has been lecturing on the theme: "Islam in the 21st Century' which aims at removing misconceptions about the Islamic Faith and misconceptions that some Muslims have created and misconceptions that non-Muslims have about the Islamic Faith.

"Firstly, I want to commend you for the period of stability in this country, which you are responsible for the last 12 years," he noted.

Also speaking on behalf of the National Muslim Council of Liberia was Sheilkh Abubakar Sumaworo - Liberia Grand Chief Mufti. He thanked President Sirleaf for the warm reception and lauded her for the peace and stability in the country. Meanwhile, President Sirleaf was presented a Certificate of Appreciation by Muslims United to Invite Scholars for promoting gender equality, peace, stability and youthful participation in government among others in Liberia.