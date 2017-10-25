25 October 2017

Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: President Sirleaf Commends Education Minister - George Werner for Apology

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has commended Education Minister, George Werner for the apology he made in response to his recent social media post for which he was reprimanded.

Unfortunately, the reprimand was transmitted before his apology, which is an adequate rebuke for the act committed.

The President, stands firmly with the Minister of Education and his team in their effort to transform the Liberia's challenged Educational Sector. She has further assured the Minister of her continued support in all of his official endeavors as the country's Minister of Education.

Liberia

Sirleaf Warns Education Minister On Social Media Posts

President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf has told Education Minister George Werner that his recent statement on Social Media is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.