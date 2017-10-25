Liberia: President Sirleaf Commends Education Minister - George Werner for Apology

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has commended Education Minister, George Werner for the apology he made in response to his recent social media post for which he was reprimanded.

Unfortunately, the reprimand was transmitted before his apology, which is an adequate rebuke for the act committed.

The President, stands firmly with the Minister of Education and his team in their effort to transform the Liberia's challenged Educational Sector. She has further assured the Minister of her continued support in all of his official endeavors as the country's Minister of Education.