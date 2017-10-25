Ghana: Anti-Theft Fog System Hits Ghanaian Markets

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Right Consult Ghana Limited, a security inclined company, has expressed worry about the use of mirrors for scanning the under carriage of cars entering into public places, describing them as outmoded.

According to Godwin Kofi Akuamoah, companies which are conscious about their security in these digital times must do away with the practices.

He said the practice, which is more or less becoming fashionable in the country, is not the best when it comes to security maintenance.

It has become some routine ritual for hotels and other public places where people congregate to see security personnel checking the under carriage of cars entering their premises with mirrors.

Speaking to a gathering of security experts, Kofi Akuamoah said new technologies have been introduced with features that are safer than the use of mirrors.

The occasion was a ceremony organised to introduce onto the Ghanaian market a UR-fog system for warding off thieves.

This new system allows a car to drive over a panel at the entrance of a place, capturing the under carriage of the car on a screen.

He added that the technology has the capacity to save the details of the car as well as the brand and registration number into a data base.

The next time the same car enters the same area with alterations in the under carriage, the personnel will quickly be alerted to undertake more checks on the car, he said.

So this holding of mirrors to check cars is a thing of the past saying the criminals are using new technologies to outwit the authorities in their operations in recent times.