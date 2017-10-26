25 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boko Haram - Shekau's Wife May Have Been Killed in Air Strike - Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Youtube
A still from a video release by Boko Haram shows its leader, Abubakar Shekau.
By Idris Ibrahim

The wife of the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, may have been killed in air raids carried out by the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, an official has said.

The NAF spokesperson, Olatokunbo Adesanya, said in a statement on Wednesday that "Human Intelligence indicates that the wife of the leader of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) Organization, Mallama Fitdasi, appeared to have been killed in recent successful airstrikes on Durwawa settlement on the outskirts of Urga, near Konduga."

According to the air commodore, "Mallama Fitdasi was reported to have been representing her husband in a coordinating meeting with other terrorists at the location of the airstrikes."

"It is recalled that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had reported the successful aerial attack of a large number of BHTs at DURWAWA on 19 October 2017.

"Battle Damage Assessment had indeed revealed that the aerial attack set off a fire, causing damage to the BHT structures within the settlement and neutralized most of the BHTs with a few of them fleeing the location."

Mr. Adesanya, however, explained that "efforts are ongoing to confirm the reported killing of Shekau's wife, alongside other BHTs."

Mr. Shekau, the fugitive leader of a Boko Haram faction has remained elusive for several years despite being wanted by Nigerian and American authorities.

His group, which wants an Islamic caliphate in Northern Nigeria, has caused the death of about 100,000 people since 2009 when the insurgency began.

Despite efforts of the Nigerian military and its partners in degrading the sect, the insurgents still carry out attacks mostly on civilian population in Borno and Yobe states.

Nigeria

46 Years After, Monkeypox Still a Challenge in Nigeria

Nigeria in 1971 and 1978 experienced its first and second outbreak of the Monkeypox virus. But 46 years after, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.