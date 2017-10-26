Nigeria: Boko Haram Kill 8 Soldiers, Steal Food in Yobe

Damaturu — Suspected Boko Haram members have attacked Sassawa village, Damaturu local government area of Yobe state and killed 8 soldiers including an officer.

A top security source who doesn't want to be named confirmed to Daily Trust that the attackers stormed the village around 6pm in 5 hilux vans and open fire on the military.

"The attackers took the soldiers unawares at a football pitch and open fire on them. Eight soldiers including an officer were killed, some others got injured," he said

He blamed the military for not doing enough to dislodge the insurgents from the long time hideout in the area.

Residents, speaking anonymously, told Daily Trust that the military conveyed copses of the eight military men to Damaturu at around 10am.

"Yaran ( the [Boko Haram] boys) had their field day, after the attack, they forced many shops and stores open and carted way with food items. Today around 10:00 am the military conveyed copses of the soldiers to Damaturu, in two military vans," he said.

When contacted, the spokesman of 3 Division Military Base in Damaturu, Colonel Kayode Ogunsanya, confirmed that there was attack on the military but could not give the level of casualty.

"There was casualty on both sides but could not ascertain the number. Men on ground had repelled the attack," he added.

Also, the Police Commissioner, Yobe State command, Abdulmaliki Sumonu, confirmed the attack, saying they are still working on the details.

Since the establishment of military base in Sassawa, which is 37 kilometers away from Yobe State capital, Damaturu, it's the fourth attack on the town and military formation in the area.

Sassawa village has been without GSM network throughout the insurgency period and no effort has been made to restore it yet.