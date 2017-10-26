25 October 2017

Nigeria: MMM Partners Chistre for IDP Returnees in Yobe

Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) in conjunction with the Centre for HIV/AIDS and STD Research (CHISTRE) provided health services to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) returnees in Gujuba Local Government area of Yobe State recently when it visited the community with its medical team and provided free malaria screening and treated over 500 cases of malaria and vaccinated over 300 women and children against typhoid fever.

Speaking during a curtsey call to the Hon. Commissioner of Health, Dr. Muhammad Kawuwa, the MMM Community Relations Representative, Amaka Benson said the need became necessary because of the massive influx of returnees to Yobe State.

She said: "We provided support to CHISTRE to implement a minimal integrated health program to compliment the Federal Government which is in collaboration with state government, the private sector and development partners to mobilize resources for rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement of the region. Notable is the Presidential Committee for the North-East Initiative (PCNI).

MMM is pleased to be part of the rehabilitation process. We were shocked at the level of devastation in Gujuba community."

Speaking, Nduka Ozor, Project Director, CHISTRE, said the state and PCNI are committed to the rebuilding of the entire Northeast adding that nothing is too small to offer to IDPs in the region and thanked MMM, the state government and PCNI for reaching out to Gujuba community

Responding, the commissioner for health Dr. Muhammad Kawuwa appreciated MMM and CHISTRE, while the state coordinator of PCNI Mr. Musa said that PCNI's primary focus is to coordinate interventions for the rebuilding, reconstruction and rehabilitation of the people of the Northeast that were devastated due to the Boko Haram insurgency.

Yobe State was been the epi-centre of the Boko Haram insurgency in 2012. The insurgency which affected Guijigba Community which was almost razed down resulted in killing and maiming of thousands and this culminated in indigenes fleeing their homes.

