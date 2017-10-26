25 October 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Wife of Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Killed in Air Strikes

The Nigerian Air Force said on Wednesday that it believed the wife of Boko Haram terrorists' leader, Abubakar Shekau, Mallama Fitdasi, had been killed in air strikes on a hideout in Durwawa area.

Durwawa is a location in the Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, confirmed the strikes.

According to Adesanya, Fitdasi was reported to have been representing her husband in a coordinating meeting with other insurgents at the location of the airstrikes.

He said NAF had carried out aerial attacks on large number of insurgents at Durwawa on Oct. 19.

"Battle Damage Assessment had indeed revealed that the aerial attack set off a fire, causing damage to the insurgents' structures within the settlement.

"The airstrike also succeeded in neutralising most of the insurgents with a few of them fleeing the location," he said.

Adesanya said further that efforts were ongoing to confirm the reported killing of Shekau's wife, alongside other insurgents.

