Nigeria: U.S. to Assist Nigeria Develop New Technologies in Oil Production

Abuja — The United States has offered to help Nigeria develop her skills in new technologies that could help her grow her oil and gas production.

US Secretary of Energy, Mr. Rick Perry, made this offer to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, at the sidelines of the 24th Africa Oil Week in Cape Town, South Africa.

A statement from the Director of Press in the ministry, Mr. Idang Alibi, on Wednesday in Abuja, stated that Perry made the offer and commended Nigeria for what he said were significant steps she had taken in repositioning her oil and gas industry.

He stated that the key message and thrust of the US to Nigeria was that it would be a strategic partner to her, adding that the US has a high level of respect for the people of Nigeria and pledged willingness to continue to encourage US companies to invest in Nigeria's oil sector.

According to the statement, Perry told Kachikwu that the US government would be willing to assist Nigeria with access to newer technology and skill set training to deepen her participation in and production of oil.

Details later...