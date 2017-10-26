25 October 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigerian Army Renovates Oloibiri Oil Well 1 to Drive Tourism

The 16 Brigade of Nigerian Army, Yenagoa, on Wednesday said it had renovated and opened to tourists, the Oloibiri Oil Well No. 1, where commercial oil production commenced in 1958.

Captain Jonah Danjuma, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations and Spokesman of the Brigade, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Army would provide free bus rides for tourists to Oloibiri from its base in Yenagoa for the next three days.

Danjuma explained that the gesture was a community relations and confidence building component of the ongoing military training operation to build the combat readiness of troops deployed to the Niger Delta region.

"In line with the ongoing Operation Crocodile Smile II, 16 Brigade Nigerian Army has undertaken a renovation of the iconic Oloibiri Oil Well.

"This is part of the Brigade's Community relations activities aimed at enhancing effective civil-military relations in its Area of Responsibility.

"The oil well is located at Otuabagi in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, which has set the trajectory for oil economy in Nigeria, hence the Brigade is signposting the tourist value of this iconic Oil Well to the public.

"The historical site will be opened to members of the public from Oct. 25 to Oct.28 , 2017. The general public is enjoined to visit and appreciate the historical value this oil well has ushered to Nigeria.

"The public may wish to visit on their own or take advantage of the buses provided at the Brigade Headquarters to transport potential tourists to the site.

"The expected time of departure from the Brigade Headquarters to Oloibiri is 10 a.m. daily," he said.

NAN reports that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, launched the operation which involved intensive patrols, movement of troops with heavy military hardware in the Niger Delta region on Oct. 13.

The Army Brigade had also donated medical equipment to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, as well as conducted environmental sanitation in some neighbourhoods in Yenagoa as part of the military exercise scheduled to last for one month.

