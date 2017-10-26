25 October 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lake Chad Basin Calm but Unpredictable, Says Military

By Michael Olugbode

Maiduguri — The military has described the security situation around the Lake Chad Basin as unpredictable but calm, revealing that some islands around the area are still held by Boko Haram insurgents.

The Commanding Officer of the Multinational Joint Task Force Brigade in Baga, Brigadier Oluyinka Soyele, said this while briefing Borno Governor Kashim Shettima who said the internally displaced persons (IDPs) need to work for their meals and stop the culture of overdependence on donor agencies.

Soyele told the governor, who paid a brief visit to his Brigade while on a visit to Northern Borno to launch a massive food distribution aimed at combating starvation in the area, that the security situation in Baga and other parts of his area of responsibility is calm, though unpredictable.

