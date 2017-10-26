Nigeria: Maina's Re-Instatement - Activists Demand Sack of Culprits

Abuja — Following the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari disengaging Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina from the federal civil service as a result of his embarrassing reinstatement, a coalition of civil rights lawyers under the auspices of Public Interest Defenders (PID) has demanded the immediate sack of the government officials who masterminded Maina's return to public service without recourse to public interest.

PID specifically fingered the Minister of Justice and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN), and Minister of Interior Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rte) for their roles in shielding an alleged corrupt person from trial.

The group in a statement issued by its chairman, Pelumi Olajengbesi in Abuja Wednesday, said both ministers could not be said to have acted in good faith nor within the mandates of their respective offices, which demand that public interest must be above all other considerations in whatever actions they undertake with the powers of their offices.

According to him, the action of President Buhari was a scented rose intended to throw the nation off the stench of the disservice occasioned to Nigeria and Nigerians by two principal ministers of his government.

"By virtue of Section 174(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the AGF shall exercise his powers as chief law officer of the nation with particular attention to public interest, interest of justice and safety from tyranny.

"It is our firm belief that the AGF is currently acting contrary to our collective interest as a people, and it is high time he was removed from office and a more committed individual with public interest at heart be appointed.

"We collectively denounce the reluctance and the lack of passion of the AGF to arrest and prosecute Maina immediately in line with the Buhari's anti-corruption crusade.

"Letting such a man go without punishment is an insult on our collective sensibilities and a clear cut indication that the AGF is intent on sabotaging this anti-corruption administration," the group said.