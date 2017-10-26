Nigeria: Minister - Amity Awards Will Rebuild Confidence in Our Health System

The Minister of States for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has said that Amity Awards, which recently honoured late Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh, outstanding personalities, units and departments at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), will help the country tackle medical tourism.

He said the awards have showcased many of the good things happening in the health sector, adding that talking about them and honouring those behind the successes will instill confidence in Nigerians who otherwise go abroad for healthcare.

Stating this during the maiden edition of the awards, held in Lagos, Ehanire said when him and the Minister of Health were sworn in, they realised over one million dollars was spent by Nigerians on treatment abroad, hence their resolve to reverse the trend such that other countries will start accessing healthcare in Nigeria.

"What is happening here today is the first step to rebuilding the confidence of Nigerians in our healthcare system. On our part, we have put many measures in place to tackle medical tourism."

The awards, which was held in conjunction with LUTH recognised immense strides and achievements recorded by he hospital's institutions under its current management.

Among whom is Adadevoh, who was given a posthumous life-time achievement award in recognition of her selfless services to humanity and ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, CIDL, Solomon Alao, the award is aimed at recognising and celebrating heroes, who exhibit the highest levels of professionalism and stay the course, to elicit pride and reinforce good behaviour.

Also, corporate bodies like Guinness Nig PLC, Nigeria Breweries PLC, Chevron Nigeria and National Sovereign Investment Agency were recognised for their contribution to LUTH. Lions Club District 404A was also honoured.

Alao said: "Guinness was considered for building and maintaining Eye Centre at LUTH, while Nigeria Breweries PLC adopted and consistently supported the Neonatal Ward to make it the best and largest ward for sick newborns in Nigeria.

"Chevron Nigeria donated a Molecular Biology Research Laboratory, while National Sovereign Investment Agency is making one of the largest ever investment in LUTH by pledging to replace the cancer treatment machine (Linear Accelerator) with new ones and a Brachytherapy Machine Lions Club District 404A is also embarking on building a Renal Dialysis Unit for LUTH in memory of its late District Governor, Chief Isaac Olusola Dada."

Individuals and departments within LUTH that have been outstanding in the discharge of their services were also awarded.

LUTH's Department of Anesthesia won the departmental award, while Infectious Disease Unit won the unit award. Outstanding Personality went to Mrs Moji Oderinde, while Dr. Amadi A, won the Person of the Year Award.