Rwanda: Unity Club to Unveil Seven-Year Strategy At 10th Annual Forum

An association of current and former cabinet ministers and their spouses is set to hold its 10th annual forum where it will unveil its seven-year strategy.

Unity Club members meet today and tomorrow at the Kigali Convention Centre to, among other things, examine the progress of the association and unveil its seven-year strategy that, according to officials, will be aimed at supporting the Government's seven-year programme.

This year's gathering is organised in partnership with the National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC).

The forum, which is the first since the August presidential polls, will also put emphasis on Rwanda's "unique values and decisions" that prompted the referendum to change the Constitution to allow President Paul Kagame to run for the recent election, a statement from the associations says.

The 10th forum will be held under the theme, "The uniqueness of Rwanda as we have chosen."

"This forum comes at a very crucial moment in the history of our country," the statement reads in part.

"The forum will pass the resolution on Unity Club's seven-year programme and deliberations on success factors that will help the association achieve its targets," it said.

The two-day gathering will bring together top government officials, members of civil society together with Unity Club members to discuss a number of topics, including Rwanda's governance model. The event will conclude with setting new performance targets for the club.

President Kagame is expected to officiate at the opening of the forum, together with First Lady Jeannette Kagame, who is also the chairperson of Unity Club.

Formed in 1996, two years after the Genocide against the Tutsi, Unity Club has been instrumental in promoting social cohesion and contributing to the country's sustainable socio-economic development.

The club's vision has been to create a forum where members, and other Rwandans, are inspired to develop proactive dialogue, productive work and network in order to foster mutual responsibility in addressing social problems hindering Rwanda's development.

Unity Club has been involved with promoting gender parity, and advocating for the socio-economic wellbeing of disadvantaged groups, with particular emphasis on orphans and widows.

The club has over the years organised and implemented the construction of 20 houses for orphans who grew up in Noel and Nyundo orphanage centres, as well as advocated for the construction of 90 houses for Genocide survivors in Nyamagabe District, among others.

The club plans to build another house in Rusizi District that will accommodate 50 elderly Genocide survivors, next year, the statement says.