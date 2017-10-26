Rwanda: Zebedayo Family in Album Launch

Zebedayo Family has promised to give gospel musiclovers a real treat at the launch of their brand new album titled Igicaniro cyaka kuramya.

The launch will take place on October 29 at Four Square Church in Kimironko starting at 3pm.

The gospel music band comprising six siblings was formed in 2012, and has since performed at different events across the country. Some of the finest songs the band ever released include Niseguye umukiza, Uzuza amasezerano, Halleluia, Simba mutima wanjye and Zana impano.

Tresor Ndayishimiye, the eldest of the siblings, said the band was founded in memory of their father, a gospel musician, who died in 2003.

"Because our father had made a name for himself as a gospel musician, we did not want to let his works end with his death, thus forming the family band to carry on in our dad's footsteps and make sure that his legacy lives on," said Ndayishimiye. They are also members of the True Promises Ministries.

Tickets go for Rwf2, 000 regular, Rwf5, 000 VIP section and Rwf10, 000 in the VVIP section.