Rwanda: Gospel Artiste Sinza Set for First Album Launch

First rising local gospel artiste, Jado Sinza is in final preparations for the launch of his first album Nabaho at a live concert on November 5.

The singer's debut album features nine songs, including Wagizeneza, Witinya, Yaratwibutsye and Gorogota. The launch will take place at Kigali Dove Hotel located in Gisozi, Kigali, from 3p.m.

Jado Sinza, whose real name is Jean de Dieu Nsinzamwibagirwa, is a talented contemporary gospel artiste known for his distinct vocal delivery. He promises to bring concertgoers to Christ in a refreshing atmosphere of worship during his live concert.

The 22-year-old's concert album will be graced by fellow gospel singer Bosco Nshuti, known in the song Ibyo Ntunze as well as New Melody and Siloam choir.

In an interview, Jado Sinza said that the concert is inspired by the Bible scripture in John 3:16, which says "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

Pastor Claude Rudasingwa will be the main preacher at the free concert.

The budding gospel singer describes himself as a passionate and crazy about God and gospel music.