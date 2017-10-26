Rwanda: Sheebah, the Ben Release 'Binkolera' Video

Months after releasing their hit collaboration Binkolera, celebrated Ugandan artiste, Sheebah Karungi and Rwanda's The Ben have finally released the video of the song, which has since become a favourite in local clubs and on radio stations.

The song, whose audio was produced by Ugandan producer Nessim, was released three months ago and later The Ben and Sheebah revealed that they were working on a video project and travelled to South Africa for the same.

However, fans in Uganda and Rwanda waited for a while for the video, and now the waiting has ended with the Ugandan dancehall star putting the video on her YouTube page.

The video produced by acclaimed South African video producer Justin Campos has already racked up more than 20, 000 views in two days.

Both stars took to social media to share the new video which seems to have been welcomed by fans in both countries going by the comments about the video.

The U.S-based Rwandan singer has been in the country and around the continent pursuing different projects.

Two days ago, The Ben released the video of Thank you, a praise song he features his childhood friend Tom Close.

The singer has promised several other songs with Rwandan and regional artistes in the coming days.