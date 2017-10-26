Masindi — The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has closed Radio Kitara in Masindi ahead of Thursday's live coverage of the Masindi District Council which intends to pass a resolution to Parliament not to amend Article 102 (b) and remove the 75-age limit on presidential candidates.

According to Ms Annet Najemba, the Programmes Director at Radio Kitara, they have not received any written communications as to why the station was switched off apart from a call from a one Medi Kagwa, who claimed to be a UCC official telling her that the radio was switched off over some technical issues.

Asked about the issues, Ms Najemba said they were technical.

Ms Najemba said the switching off of the radio station without prior notice has greatly affected their listeners and advertisers.

The live coverage of the district council meeting has been halted.

"We may not rely the council meeting because we need prior preparation, our earlier preparation has been affected by UCC," Ms Najemba said.

Recently, Pearl FM and Kanungu Broadcasting Services were temporarily switched off because of their programming that was interpreted as being hostile to the planned scrapping of the age limit from the Constitution.