26 October 2017

Kenya: Gor Coach Warms Hearts By Responding to Blood Appeal

By David Kwalimwa

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has wowed a majority of his followers on social media by responding to an for blood donation made on national radio by summoning members of his technical bench to contribute to the cause.

The Englishman, who is fresh from guiding Gor Mahia to a record extending 16th league title with four matches to spare, posted photos of himself and members of the team's backroom staff, including team manager Jolawi Abondo, donating blood..

Capital FM broadcast urgent 6 pints of blood needed for a patient so I took K'Ogalo technical team to donate pic.twitter.com/E486C2bH6h

-- Dylan Kerr (@legend3) October 25, 2017

The tweet excited his followers on the platform, a majority of whom responded by sending congratulatory messages.

Bless you Dylan. You look to be having such an amazing time over there and are achieving much.

-- Emma Rothera (@erotheraphoto) October 25, 2017

That was a very heroic move. Erokamano

-- Jamur25 (@ogotjohn) October 25, 2017

Glad you guys were able to help, good work.

-- sagala_bulimu (@bulimu_sagala) October 25, 2017

All for a noble cause. Kudos Mashujaa.

-- Maria (@Nzeli) October 25, 2017

Thanks for caring.

-- Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) October 25, 2017

Kerr is fast becoming a cult hero on the Kenyan football scene owing to both his on and off the pitch mannerism.

Kerr has in the past been pictured riding on a boda boda and cooking ugali.

