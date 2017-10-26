26 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Leopards Coach Matano Linked With Tusker Return

By Nahashon Musungu

AFC Leopards coach Robert Matano could be in line for a return to Tusker as a replacement for Ugandan tactician George 'Best' Nsimbe ahead of the 2018 SportPesa Premier League season.

Nairobi News understands the veteran coach has been shortlisted for the coaching job as the Ruaraka based club.

Nsimbe was suspended by Tusker's management early this month following a spate of below par returns and after falling out with some senior players.

The club's assistant coach Francis Baraza is currently holding brief up until the end of the season.

SUCCESSFUL COACH

In view of this development, the management at Tusker is said to have drawn up a shortlist of coaches, which includes Matano and incidentally, two other Ugandan coaches in the frame of Jackson 'Mia Mia' Mayanja and Sam Timbe.

Mayanja, a former Uganda international, is also available after severing ties with Tanzanian giants Simba last week.

But it is the reported attempt to poach Matano that is not only certain to set tongues wagging, but should also leave Leopards fans holding their breath.

This after Matano helped Leopards to clinch the GOtv Shield which guaranteed the team continental football next season.

Matano is one of the most successful coaches in Kenyan football having previously won the league title while in charge of Sofapaka and Tusker.

