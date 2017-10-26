26 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Africa: UCT-Led Team Makes New Dinosaur Discovery

Tagged:

Related Topics

A team of scientists from universities in SA, the UK and Brazil have discovered the first evidence of a large carnivorous dinosaur roaming Southern Africa 200 million years ago, according to a statement from the University of Cape Town (UCT).

The UCT-led team comprised of scientists from the University of Manchester in the UK, and Universidade de São Paulo in Brazil. The discovery of the large footprints was made in the Roma Valley near the National University of Lesotho in western Lesotho.

A new study published by the team reveals a 50cm wide, 57cm long, three-toed footprint of the large animal colloquially known as a megatheropod - a major contrast from the usual small dinosaurs with a body length of between 3m - 5m.

"With an estimated body length of about 9m and hip height of 2.7m, this animal would have roamed a landscape otherwise dominated by much smaller carnivorous dinosaurs and a variety of herbivorous and omnivorous dinosaurs," read the statement.

Lara Sciscio, lead author on the publication, explained the meaning behind the name - Ambrokholohali - given to the megatheropod tracks of the new species of dinosaur discovered.

"This name was... derived in honour of Emeritus Professor David Ambrose for his detailed recording of the trace fossil heritage within the Roma Valley, Lesotho. In trying to relocate one of Prof Ambrose's sites, we discovered the newly exposed megatheropod tracks reported in the article."

What makes the discovery scientifically impactful is the fact that during Early Jurassic days, dinosaurs were relatively smaller, and only starting growing within the Late Jurassic and Early to Middle Cretaceous - about 120 million years ago.

"These are the largest theropod trackways ever found in Africa for this time period. These large tracks are unique with only one other site, in the Holy Cross Mountains, Poland, bearing similar aged tracks but of a marginally larger size," read the statement.

Source: News24

South Africa

Chief Justice Warns Political Parties On Taking Cases to Court

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says political parties should use the courts as a final recourse for their internal… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.