26 October 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Besigye Re-arrested, Driven to an Unknown Destination

Photo: Perez Rumanzi/Daily Monitor
A plain-clothes security officer pushes Dr Besigye to a waiting police van.

The standoff between Dr Kizza Besigye, a former presidential candidate at Rukungiri Court on Wednesday dramatically ended at about 6:30 pm when police officers stormed court premises and plucked him out of his car.

He was re-arrested together with Forum for Democratic Change party Secretary for Mobilisation, Ms Ingrid Turinawe, Patrick Amuriat, a candidate for the party presidency.

The arresting officers dragged the three to a waiting police van that drove them off through Kasensero Road to an unknown destination.

Riot police fired teargas to disperse a group of people who had camped at court since morning when the three secured bail.

Kigezi Regional Police commander, Mr Dennis Namuwoza, who earlier in the day said they wanted to ensure that Dr Besigye and his colleagues do not drive through Rukungiri Municipality, declined to state where Dr Besigye and his colleagues have been taken.

The standoff started minutes after Dr Besigye’s car was driven into the compound to pick him.

A police driver immediately drove to the gate and blocked the gate using a van. Dr Besigye and his colleagues spent the entire day inside the court premises as armed police officers camped outside.

There was heavy deployment on all routes leading to Rukungiri town.

Dr Besigye, Ms Turinawe, Mr Patrick Amuriat and Rukungiri District councillor Innocent Tashobya were arrested in Rukungiri on October 19 as they headed to the neighbouring Kabale District to address a rally.

They were charged with two counts of inciting violence, malicious damage to property and disobedience of statutory duty. They pleaded not guilty. The case has been adjourned to November 16, 2017 for mention and setting of trial dates.

